Home » Asia News » Chinese government reports number…

Chinese government reports number of virus deaths rises to 80, confirmed cases 2,744

The Associated Press

January 26, 2020, 7:54 PM

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese government reports number of virus deaths rises to 80, confirmed cases 2,744.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Asia News Health & Fitness News Lifestyle News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up