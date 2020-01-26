BEIJING (AP) — Chinese government reports number of virus deaths rises to 80, confirmed cases 2,744.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
January 26, 2020, 7:54 PM
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese government reports number of virus deaths rises to 80, confirmed cases 2,744.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.