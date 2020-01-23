Home » Asia News » China's National Health Commission…

China’s National Health Commission confirms 830 cases of new respiratory virus, 25 deaths

The Associated Press

January 23, 2020, 7:20 PM

BEIJING (AP) — China’s National Health Commission confirms 830 cases of new respiratory virus, 25 deaths.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

