BEIJING (AP) — China says another 1,771 cases of new virus have been confirmed, now counts more than 4,500.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
January 27, 2020, 9:58 PM
