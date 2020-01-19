Home » Asia News » China reports sharp rise…

China reports sharp rise in coronavirus cases including two in Beijing and one in Shenzhen

The Associated Press

January 19, 2020, 8:23 PM

BEIJING (AP) — China reports sharp rise in coronavirus cases including two in Beijing and one in Shenzhen.

