Home » Asia News » China health authority announces…

China health authority announces first confirmed case of new coronavirus in Hong Kong

The Associated Press

January 22, 2020, 10:35 PM

BEIJING (AP) — China health authority announces first confirmed case of new coronavirus in Hong Kong.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Asia News Health & Fitness News Lifestyle News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up