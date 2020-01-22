BEIJING (AP) — China health authority announces first confirmed case of new coronavirus in Hong Kong.
January 22, 2020, 10:35 PM
BEIJING (AP) — China health authority announces first confirmed case of new coronavirus in Hong Kong.
