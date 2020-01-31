Home » Asia News » American Airlines and Delta…

American Airlines and Delta Air Lines suspend all flights to and from China as virus spreads

The Associated Press

January 31, 2020, 11:33 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — American Airlines and Delta Air Lines suspend all flights to and from China as virus spreads.

