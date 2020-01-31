NEW YORK (AP) — American Airlines and Delta Air Lines suspend all flights to and from China as virus spreads.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
January 31, 2020, 11:33 AM
NEW YORK (AP) — American Airlines and Delta Air Lines suspend all flights to and from China as virus spreads.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.