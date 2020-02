The Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese chartered flight carrying 206 evacuees from Wuhan, China, has landed at Tokyo’s Haneda international airport.

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese chartered flight carrying 206 evacuees from Wuhan, China, has landed at Tokyo’s Haneda international airport.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.