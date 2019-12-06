Stocks rally on jobs report…Bad weather delays deliveries

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are marching broadly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street after the government reported that…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are marching broadly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street after the government reported that employers added far more jobs than expected in November. Today’s strong jobs report should help ease any doubts among investors that the U.S. economy remains healthy. The surprisingly good employment picture comes at the end of what started as a rough week for the market and the S&P 500 is now on track to erase its losses. Technology and bank stocks are leading the gains. The solid jobs report sent bond yields higher.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s economic adviser says he doesn’t think China is slow-walking trade talks with the United States to see whether Trump is reelected next year. Larry Kudlow told reporters at the White House that he spent an hour with someone he called a “grand, older American statesman” who recently visited China and saw Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) twice. Kudlow said the statesman told him that Xi indicated that he’d rather continue to discuss and negotiate with Trump than anyone else.

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s just a week into the holiday shopping season, and Amazon is already having trouble getting packages to shoppers’ doorsteps on time. The company says the delays are due to bad weather in parts of the country and the large amount of orders it received during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, when it offered steep discounts. UPS also says winter storms caused some delays in Colorado, Utah, the upper Midwest and the Northeast.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a long anticipated safety report, ride-sharing giant Uber says more than 3,000 sexual assaults were reported during its U.S. rides in 2018. That figure includes 235 rapes. The company is hailing the report as the first of its kind. The company said it provides a look into the traffic deaths, murders and reported sexual assaults that took place during more than one billion annual rides arranged in the U.S. using Uber’s service. Uber and its ride-hailing competitor Lyft have long faced criticism for not doing enough to protect the safety of their riders and drivers.

PARIS (AP) — Frustrated travelers have run into transportation mayhem across France for a second day as unions dug in for what they hope is a protracted strike against President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to redesign the national retirement system. Most trains were shut down – including Paris subways – and traffic jams multiplied around the country. Macron is determined to push through the changes to France’s convoluted and relatively generous retirement system.

