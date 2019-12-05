Journalists rally to denounce threats to Pakistani newspaper

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani journalists and rights activists have rallied in support of a leading newspaper in Islamabad and elsewhere,…

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani journalists and rights activists have rallied in support of a leading newspaper in Islamabad and elsewhere, days after Islamists gathered at the newspaper, threatening staff and demanding its editor be hanged.

At Thursday’s rally, activists and journalists condemned this week’s besieging of English-language newspaper Dawn’s office in Islamabad.

They criticized the anti-newspaper protesters who want editor Zaffar Abbas and publisher Hameed Haroon hanged for reporting that the London Bridge attacker was of “Pakistani origin.”

The Islamists’ threats at their rally Tuesday outside Dawn’s office were condemned by international media watchdogs and Pakistani journalists who say the protesters blocked the entrance to the building that houses the newspaper and its sister TV channel, Dawn TV.

No arrests have been made so far.

