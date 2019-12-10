Global markets down…Daewoo founder dies

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets fell today as investors look ahead to a U.S. tariff deadline on Chinese imports…

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets fell today as investors look ahead to a U.S. tariff deadline on Chinese imports and American and European interest rate decisions. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 opened 0.6% lower and Germany’s DAX lost 0.7%. France’s CAC 40 declined 0.5%. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.1% higher. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was off less than 0.1% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.2% . Wall Street is expected to open lower, with Dow and S&P futures both down nearly 0.4%.

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese securities regulators are recommending that automaker Nissan be fined 2.4 billion yen ($22 million) for the under-reporting of compensation of its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn (gohn). The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission says it’s made the recommendation to the government’s Financial Services Agency. Nissan Motor Co. says it’s taken the recommendation seriously, accepted the penalty, and corrected its securities documents in May, although its final decision will come after it receives official notice. Both Nissan and Ghosn have been charged with under-reporting the compensation. Ghosn, who was arrested in November last year, says he is innocent.

BEIJING (AP) — China’s auto sales sank 5.4% in November from a year earlier, putting the industry’s biggest global market on track to shrink for a second year. The industry group, China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, says drivers bought just over 2 million SUVs, sedans and minivans. Sales for the 11 months through November were off 10.5% from a year earlier. The slump is squeezing automakers that are under pressure to invest in electric vehicle development to meet government sales quotas. Chinese auto sales have been slowing after years of double-digit growth.

MIAMI (AP) — Six American oil executives held in an overcrowded Venezuelan prison for two years on corruption charges have been granted house arrest. The partial release of the six employees of Houston-based Citgo happened Monday. The men were hauled away while on a business trip to Caracas just before Thanksgiving in 2017. They are awaiting trial on corruption charges stemming from a never-executed plan to refinance some $4 billion in Citgo bonds by offering a 50 percent stake in the company as collateral.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Now-collapsed Daewoo Group founder Kim Woo-choong has died at age 83. An organization of former Daewoo employees says Kim died of pneumonia and old age the previous night at a hospital near Seoul. Kim started as a textile salesman and built Daewoo, which later grew into South Korea’s second largest business group. Daewoo collapsed in the wake of the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis.

