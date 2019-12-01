Hong Kong pro-democracy rally cut short by police tear gas

HONG KONG (AP) — Thousands of people took to Hong Kong’s streets Sunday in a new wave of pro-democracy protests,…

Hong_Kong_Protests_95764 A protester gestures after riot police pull out from a street in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Hundreds of silver-haired activists joined young Hong Kong protesters for a unity rally Saturday, vowing that their monthslong movement will not fade away until there is greater democracy in the Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Hong_Kong_Protests_53020 An elderly woman covers her mouth as she walks past riot police clearing a road in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Hundreds of silver-haired activists joined young Hong Kong protesters for a unity rally Saturday, vowing that their monthslong movement will not fade away until there is greater democracy in the Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Hong_Kong_Protests_20208 An elderly woman covers her mouth as she walks past riot police clearing a road in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Hundreds of silver-haired activists joined young Hong Kong protesters for a unity rally Saturday, vowing that their monthslong movement will not fade away until there is greater democracy in the Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Hong_Kong_Protests_11324 Protesters join hands to form a human chain during a rally in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Hundreds of silver-haired activists joined young Hong Kong protesters for a unity rally Saturday, vowing that their monthslong movement will not fade away until there is greater democracy in the Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Hong_Kong_Protests_38629 Riot police detain a protester during a demonstration in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Hundreds of silver-haired activists joined young Hong Kong protesters for a unity rally Saturday, vowing that their monthslong movement will not fade away until there is greater democracy in the Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Hong_Kong_Protests_23764 Protesters join hands to form a human chain during a rally in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Hundreds of silver-haired activists joined young Hong Kong protesters for a unity rally Saturday, vowing that their monthslong movement will not fade away until there is greater democracy in the Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Hong_Kong_Protests_18311 Protesters wear masks as they join hands to form a human chain during a rally in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Hundreds of silver-haired activists joined young Hong Kong protesters for a unity rally Saturday, vowing that their monthslong movement will not fade away until there is greater democracy in the Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Hong_Kong_Protests_05207 Protesters join hands with a cartoon frog doll as they form a human chain during a rally in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Hundreds of silver-haired activists joined young Hong Kong protesters for a unity rally Saturday, vowing that their monthslong movement will not fade away until there is greater democracy in the Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Hong_Kong_Protests_45940 A local resident argues with riot police during a demonstration in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Hundreds of silver-haired activists joined young Hong Kong protesters for a unity rally Saturday, vowing that their monthslong movement will not fade away until there is greater democracy in the Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Hong_Kong_Protests_22385 Protesters hold a loaf of bread and a music stand as they join hands to form a human chain during a rally in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Hundreds of silver-haired activists joined young Hong Kong protesters for a unity rally Saturday, vowing that their monthslong movement will not fade away until there is greater democracy in the Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Hong_Kong_Protests_73288 A riot policeman gestures at journalists along a street in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Hundreds of silver-haired activists joined young Hong Kong protesters for a unity rally Saturday, vowing that their monthslong movement will not fade away until there is greater democracy in the Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Hong_Kong_Protests_26616 Pro-democracy protesters march against the Central district scenic during a rally at the Water Front in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Pro-democracy protesters renewed pressure on the Hong Kong government Sunday with three separate marches, appealing to President Donald Trump for help and demanding that police stop using tear gas. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Hong_Kong_Protests_92132 Pro-democracy protesters raise their hands to symbolize the five demands of the pro-democracy movement as they march against the Central district scenic during a rally at the Water Front in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Pro-democracy protesters renewed pressure on the Hong Kong government Sunday with three separate marches, appealing to President Donald Trump for help and demanding that police stop using tear gas. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Hong_Kong_Protests_01045 A riot policeman argues with a protester during a rally in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Pro-democracy protesters renewed pressure on the Hong Kong government Sunday with three separate marches, appealing to President Donald Trump for help and demanding that police stop using tear gas.(AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Hong_Kong_Protests_62764 Masked woman and children hold a balloon and a placard which reads "Guard the Future" during a "No Tear Gas" rally march in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. About 200 people are marching against police use of tear gas as Hong Kong readies for a day of protests. The group carried yellow balloons as they headed Sunday morning from Edinburgh Square to the nearby government headquarters. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Hong_Kong_Protests_53840 A man stands near the balloons during a "No Tear Gas" rally in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. About 200 people are marching against police use of tear gas as Hong Kong readies for a day of protests. The group carried yellow balloons as they headed Sunday morning from Edinburgh Square to the nearby government headquarters. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Hong_Kong_Protests_05398 A protester holds a placard carrying an American flag during a rally in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Hong Kong protesters carrying American flags and banners appealing to President Donald Trump are rallying in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Hong_Kong_Protests_43649 Protesters attend a rally in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. China accused the U.N. high commissioner for human rights of emboldening "radical violence" in Hong Kong by suggesting the city's leader conduct an investigation into reports of excessive use of force by police. The back and forth came ahead of three marches on Sunday in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Hong_Kong_Protests_22756 Protesters carrying banner and American flags march to U.S. Consulate during a rally in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Hong Kong protesters carrying American flags and banners appealing to President Donald Trump rallied in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Hong_Kong_Protests_35309 Protesters carrying American flags march to U.S. Consulate during a rally in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Hong Kong protesters carrying American flags and banners appealing to President Donald Trump rallied in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Hong_Kong_Protests_53442 A riot policeman stands watch as protesters march to U.S. Consulate during a rally in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Hong Kong protesters carrying American flags and banners appealing to President Donald Trump rallied in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Hong_Kong_Protests_41720 Riot policemen stand watch as protesters march to U.S. Consulate during a rally in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Hong Kong protesters carrying American flags and banners appealing to President Donald Trump rallied in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Hong_Kong_Protests_58377 Protesters march to U.S. Consulate during a rally in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Hong Kong protesters carrying American flags and banners appealing to President Donald Trump are rallying in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Hong_Kong_Protests_35465 Protesters carrying American flags march to U.S. Consulate during a rally in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. China accused the U.N. high commissioner for human rights of emboldening "radical violence" in Hong Kong by suggesting the city's leader conduct an investigation into reports of excessive use of force by police. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Hong_Kong_Protests_84678 Riot policemen stand watch as protesters march to U.S. Consulate during a rally in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Hong Kong protesters carrying American flags and banners appealing to President Donald Trump are rallying in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Hong_Kong_Protests_14335 Riot policemen stand watch protesters march to U.S. Consulate during a rally in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Hong Kong protesters carrying American flags and banners appealing to President Donald Trump are rallying in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Hong_Kong_Protests_29178 Policemen stand watch as protesters march to U.S. Consulate during a rally in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. China accused the U.N. high commissioner for human rights of emboldening "radical violence" in Hong Kong by suggesting the city's leader conduct an investigation into reports of excessive use of force by police. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Hong_Kong_Protests_30212 Protesters prepare to march to U.S. Consulate during a rally in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Hong Kong protesters carrying American flags and banners appealing to President Donald Trump are rallying in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Hong_Kong_Protests_87601 Protesters prepare to march to U.S. Consulate during a rally in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Hong Kong protesters carrying American flags and banners appealing to President Donald Trump are rallying in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Hong_Kong_Protests_60279 Protesters march to U.S. Consulate during a rally in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Hong Kong protesters carrying American flags and banners appealing to President Donald Trump are rallying in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Hong_Kong_Protests_31017 Protesters carrying American flags march to U.S. Consulate during a rally in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. China accused the U.N. high commissioner for human rights of emboldening "radical violence" in Hong Kong by suggesting the city's leader conduct an investigation into reports of excessive use of force by police. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Hong_Kong_Protests_11823 A woman holds an umbrella with the words "Era revolution, support freedom, against method" as protesters take part in a rally in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. China accused the U.N. high commissioner for human rights of emboldening "radical violence" in Hong Kong by suggesting the city's leader conduct an investigation into reports of excessive use of force by police. The back and forth came ahead of three marches on Sunday in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Hong_Kong_Protests_30889 Protesters attend a rally in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. China accused the U.N. high commissioner for human rights of emboldening "radical violence" in Hong Kong by suggesting the city's leader conduct an investigation into reports of excessive use of force by police. The back and forth came ahead of three marches on Sunday in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Hong_Kong_Protests_70185 A protester waves an American flag during a rally in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. China accused the U.N. high commissioner for human rights of emboldening "radical violence" in Hong Kong by suggesting the city's leader conduct an investigation into reports of excessive use of force by police. The back and forth came ahead of three marches on Sunday in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Hong_Kong_Protests_20890 A protester waves an American flag during a rally in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. China accused the U.N. high commissioner for human rights of emboldening "radical violence" in Hong Kong by suggesting the city's leader conduct an investigation into reports of excessive use of force by police. The back and forth came ahead of three marches on Sunday in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Hong_Kong_Protests_98817 People prepare the flags during a rally in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. China accused the U.N. high commissioner for human rights of emboldening "radical violence" in Hong Kong by suggesting the city's leader conduct an investigation into reports of excessive use of force by police. The back and forth came ahead of three marches on Sunday in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Hong_Kong_Protests_23822 A pro-democracy protester runs away from the tear gas fired by riot police during a rally in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. A huge crowd took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday, some driven back by tear gas, to demand more democracy and an investigation into the use of force to crack down on the six-month-long anti-government demonstrations. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Hong_Kong_Protests_14134 Riot policemen detain a pro-democracy protester during a rally in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. A huge crowd took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday, some driven back by tear gas, to demand more democracy and an investigation into the use of force to crack down on the six-month-long anti-government demonstrations. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) HONG_KONG-PROTESTAS_88539 Un manifestante antigubernamental porta una máscara de Guy Fawkes durante una protesta en Hong Kong el domingo 1 de diciembre de 2019. (AP Foto/Vincent Thian) Hong_Kong_Protests_24390 A pro-democracy protester shouts after being detained by policemen during a rally in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. A huge crowd took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday, some driven back by tear gas, to demand more democracy and an investigation into the use of force to crack down on the six-month-long anti-government demonstrations. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Hong_Kong_Protests_53801 Pro-democracy protesters gather in a rally in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. A huge crowd took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday, some driven back by tear gas, to demand more democracy and an investigation into the use of force to crack down on the six-month-long anti-government demonstrations. (Max Au/HK01 via AP) XH335_20538 A protester throws a rock at a riot police van as it leaves a road in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Hundreds of silver-haired activists joined young Hong Kong protesters for a unity rally Saturday, vowing that their monthslong movement will not fade away until there is greater democracy in the Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Hong_Kong_Protests_02808 Hong Kong riot police force a youth to leave a road in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Hundreds of silver-haired activists joined young Hong Kong protesters for a unity rally Saturday, vowing that their monthslong movement will not fade away until there is greater democracy in the Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) ( 1 /43) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

HONG KONG (AP) — Thousands of people took to Hong Kong’s streets Sunday in a new wave of pro-democracy protests, but police fired tear gas after some demonstrators hurled bricks and smoke bombs, breaking a rare pause in violence that has persisted during the six-month-long movement.

In the largest of three rallies, a key thoroughfare along the waterfront on the Kowloon side of Victoria Harbour was packed with demonstrators, from hardened masked protesters in all-black outfits to families and the elderly. They chanted “Five demands, not one less” and “Disband the police force” as they marched.

That rally followed two other marches earlier Sunday as protesters sought to keep the pressure on city leader Carrie Lam after the recent win by the pro-democracy camp in district council elections and the gaining of U.S. support for their cause.

“If we don’t walk out, the government will say it’s just a youth issue, but this is a Hong Kong problem that affects all of us,” Lily Chau, 30, said as she pushed her toddler in a stroller at the march in Kowloon. “If we are scared, the government will continue to trample on our rights.”

Police estimated that 16,000 people attended the Kowloon rally.

Slogans spray-painted along walls and on sidewalks reminded the crowd that “Freedom is not free” and pledged “Victory at all costs.”

The Kowloon march was cut short after riot police fired tear gas and arrested a few people. A police statement said minimum force was deployed after “hundreds of rioters hurled smoke bombs” and bricks.

Marchers berated police as they scrambled to flee the tear gas, shouting “Dirty cops” and “Are you trying to kill us?” Some protesters dug up paving stones and threw them on the street to try to slow the police down.

More tear gas was fired at night after dozens of hardcore protesters set up roadblocks and vandalized some shops and restaurants linked to China.

Hong Kong’s protests have been relatively peaceful during the two weeks around the Nov. 24 elections, but Sunday’s disruption indicated there may be more violence if Lam fails to yield to protesters’ demands.

Tensions started Saturday night after police used pepper balls against protesters and a man was hit in the head by an unidentified assailant while clearing the street.

Lam has said she’ll accelerate dialogue but has refused to offer any new concessions since the elections. Her government has accepted only one demand — withdrawing extradition legislation that would have sent suspects to mainland China for trial.

Elaine Wong, an office worker who was at the Kowloon march, called the recent election win “an empty victory.”

“We have in actual fact not won any concessions for our demands,” she said. “We must continue to stand out to remind the government of our unhappiness.”

The two earlier marches Sunday appealed to President Donald Trump for help and demanded that police stop using tear gas.

Waving American flags, black-clad protesters marched to the U.S. Consulate to thank Trump for signing into law last week legislation supporting their cause and urged him to swiftly sanction Lam and other officials for suppressing human rights.

Some held banners reading “Let’s make Hong Kong great again” — a riff on Trump’s 2016 campaign pledge to make America great again. One showed him standing atop a tank with “Trump” emblazoned on the front and side.

At the other small rally, a peaceful crowd of about 200 adults and young children marched to government headquarters in the morning and chanted “No more tear gas.”

“A lot of parents are worried that their children are affected, because their children are coughing, breaking out in rashes and so forth,” said social worker and march organizer Leo Kong.

In Geneva, China accused the U.N. high commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, of emboldening “radical violence” in Hong Kong.

In an opinion piece published Saturday in Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post newspaper, Bachelet called for an “independent and impartial judge-led investigation into reports of excessive use of force by the police.”

She also said that Lam’s government must prioritize “meaningful, inclusive” dialogue to resolve the crisis.

China’s U.N. mission in Geneva said the article interferes in China’s internal affairs and exerts pressure on Hong Kong’s government and police, which “will only embolden the rioters to conduct more severe radical violence.”

It said Bachelet made “inappropriate comments” on Hong Kong’s crisis and that the Chinese side had lodged a strong protest in response.

___

Associated Press journalists Ken Moritsugu and Dake Kang contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.