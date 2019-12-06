Indian paramilitary soldier kills 5 colleagues, self

PATNA, India (AP) — An Indian paramilitary soldier fatally shot five of his colleagues and later killed himself Wednesday in…

State administrator Dinesh Kumar Nag said the incident occurred in Narayanpur district in Chhattisgarh state.

What provoked the firing by the soldier is being investigated, said Vivek Kumar Pandey, a spokesman for the Indo-Tibetan Border Force.

He said the soldiers were walking in a group when the shooting started.

Those who tried to seize the weapon were gunned down by the soldier, he said.

Pandey said five soldiers were killed on the spot and one of the three injured soldiers later died in a hospital.

Earlier, reports said the soldiers shot at each other in Wednesday’s incident.

Narayanpur is 225 kilometers (140 miles) south of Raipur, the state capital.

