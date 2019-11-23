Home » Asia News » U.S. Geological Survey says…

U.S. Geological Survey says magnitude 6.1 earthquake has hit Indonesia’s Papua region

The Associated Press

November 23, 2019, 7:34 AM

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — U.S. Geological Survey says magnitude 6.1 earthquake has hit Indonesia’s Papua region.

