The Latest: Attorney says acquitted heiress plans to travel

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on the trial of a California real estate heiress charged with killing her children’s father (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

An attorney for a San Francisco Bay Area heiress acquitted of killing the father of her children says his client plans to travel and reconnect with her kids.

Tiffany Li was found not guilty Friday in the 2016 death of 27-year-old Keith Green.

The case drew global attention when Li’s family, who made a fortune in real estate construction in China, posted $35 million bail for her.

Attorney Geoffrey Carr bristled at a question tying Li’s immense wealth to a strong legal defense team.

He said the team of three attorneys and four investigators would have worked just as diligently had they been appointed by a judge for an indigent person.

12:10 p.m.

A San Francisco Bay Area prosecutor says he’s disappointed that a jury did not convict a real estate heiress of killing the father of her children.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said Friday he could not fault jurors, who gave their “heart and soul” over 12 days of deliberations.

Tiffany Li was found not guilty in the death of 27-year-old Keith Green.

The case drew global attention when Li’s family, who made a fortune in real estate construction in China, posted $35 million bail for her.

11:20 a.m.

A San Francisco Bay Area real estate heiress whose family posted $35 million bail to keep her out of jail has been acquitted of killing the father of her children.

After deliberating for 12 days, jurors said Friday that Tiffany Li is not guilty of conspiring with her boyfriend to kill 27-year-old Keith Green in 2016.

The case drew global attention when Li’s family, who made a fortune in real estate construction in China, posted $35 million bail for her.

Green’s body was found along a dirt road north of San Francisco nearly two weeks after he was last seen meeting with Li to discuss custody of their children.

Prosecutors say Li was worried over the custody dispute.

10:50 a.m.

A verdict has been reached in the murder trial of a San Francisco Bay Area heiress whose family posted $35 million bail to keep her out of jail.

The verdict by San Mateo County jurors is expected to be read at 11 a.m. Friday.

Tiffany Li and her boyfriend, Kaveh Bayat, are charged with killing 27-year-old Keith Green, the father of Li's children.

The case drew global attention when Li’s family, who made a fortune in real estate construction in China, posted $35 million bail for her.

Green’s body was found along a dirt road north of San Francisco nearly two weeks after he was last seen meeting with Li to discuss custody of their children.

Prosecutors say Li was worried over the custody dispute.

