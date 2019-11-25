Home » Asia News » Rights group: Afghans jailed…

Rights group: Afghans jailed after exposing pedophile ring

The Associated Press

November 25, 2019, 8:57 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Amnesty International is calling on Afghanistan’s intelligence agency to release two Afghan activists who were detained after exposing an alleged pedophile ring.

The London-based rights group released a statement Monday saying Musa Mahmudi and Ehsanullah Hamidi were detained last week. They had been traveling to meet with the European Union ambassador in the capital, Kabul.

Amnesty says Mahmudi and Hamidi discovered more than 100 videos of alleged abuse that took place in eastern Afghanistan’s Logar province. Amnesty says some of the alleged victims were killed.

Afghan officials did not respond to requests for comment on the detentions.

The two activists initially spoke earlier this month to a local TV network, TOLO News, as well as The Guardian newspaper in the U.K.

