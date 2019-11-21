Markets Right Now: Stocks slip as trade worries persist

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local): 4 p.m. Stocks are closing slightly…

Stocks are closing slightly lower on Wall Street, giving the market its third straight drop.

Technology stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending led the way lower Thursday.

Those losses offset gains in the energy, communication services and health care sectors.

Investors have turned cautious this week amid concerns that the U.S. and China will fail to make a trade deal before the year is over.

TD Ameritrade soared 16.9% after a report that Charles Schwab was in talks to acquire the company.

The S&P 500 fell 4 points, or 0.2%, to 3,103.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54 points, or 0.2%, to 27,766. The Nasdaq fell 20 points, or 0.2%, to 8,506.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.77%.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are falling in midday trading on Wall Street as traders continue to worry that the U.S. and China won’t agree on a trade deal this year.

Technology stocks and consumer product makers posted some of the bigger losses Thursday. Applied Materials gave up 4.4% and Kraft Heinz lost 2%.

In deal news, Tiffany jumped 2.8% following a report that LVMH would raise its bid for the company, and TD Ameritrade soared 20% after a report that Charles Schwab was in talks to acquire the company.

The S&P 500 fell 8 points, or 0.3%, to 3,099.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 79 points, or 0.3%, to 27,741. The Nasdaq fell 32 points, or 0.4%, to 8,493.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.77%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are falling in early trading on Wall Street as traders continue to worry that the U.S. and China won’t agree on a trade deal this year.

Technology and health care companies posted some of the bigger losses Thursday. AbbVie lost 1.6% and Applied Materials gave up 3.7%.

In deal news, Tiffany jumped 2.8% following a report that LVMH would raise its bid for the company, and TD Ameritrade soared 20% after a report that Charles Schwab was in talks to acquire the company.

The S&P 500 fell 3 points, or 0.1%, to 3,104.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37 points, or 0.1%, to 27,781. The Nasdaq fell 10 points, or 0.1%, to 8,516.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.77%.

