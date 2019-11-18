Markets Right Now: Stocks end wobbly day slightly higher

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks ended a wobbly day with tiny gains on Wall Street, enough to nudge major indexes to more record highs.

The market started lower Monday as traders waited for clues about where trade talks between the U.S. and China were headed.

Technology companies and makers of consumer products posted some of the bigger gains, while energy stocks lagged as the price of crude oil fell.

CoverGirl owner Coty rose 2.6% after the company said it was buying a majority stake in reality TV star Kylie Jenner’s beauty business.

The S&P 500 edged up 1 point to 3,122.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 31 points, or 0.1%, to 28,036. The Nasdaq rose 9 points, or 0.1%, to 8,549.

Bond price rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.81%.

11:45 a.m.

Stocks wavered around their recent record high levels on Wall Street as traders waited for new clues about where trade talks between the U.S. and China were headed.

Chipmakers were doing well in midday trading Monday, but those gains were offset by losses in other sectors including energy.

Nvidia rose 3.8%. Chevron gave up 1.5%.

CoverGirl owner Coty rose 1% after the company said it was buying a majority stake in reality TV star Kylie Jenner’s beauty business.

The S&P 500 was up less than 1 point at 3,120. The index is coming off six straight weeks of gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 9 points to 28,014. The Nasdaq edged down 2 point to 8,538.

Bond price rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.80%.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as investors weigh mixed signals on trade negotiations between the U.S. and China.

Technology and communications companies led the declines in early trading Monday.

Broadcom fell 1% and CBS lost 1.4%.

Energy stocks were also lower as the price of crude oil fell. ConocoPhillips gave up 2.5%.

The S&P 500 fell 6 points, or 0.2%, to 3,114.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20 points, or 0.1%, to 27,982. The Nasdaq lost 25 points, or 0.3%, to 8,515.

Bond price rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.81%.

