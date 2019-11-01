India, Germany agree to boost industrial cooperation

NEW DELHI (AP) — India and Germany agreed on Friday to enhance cooperation in tackling climate change, cybersecurity, skill development,…

NEW DELHI (AP) — India and Germany agreed on Friday to enhance cooperation in tackling climate change, cybersecurity, skill development, artificial intelligence, energy security, civil aviation and defense production.

The two countries signed several agreements, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying India is eager to benefit from Germany’s expertise.

Modi said he also hopes to work together in fighting global terrorism and extremism. He did not give any details.

Visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her country would like to collaborate with India in infrastructure projects, waste management and water supply.

Merkel is accompanied by several ministers and state secretaries as well as a business delegation.

A joint statement issued after talks between Modi and Merkel underscored the importance of building a digital partnership as part of collaboration on next-generation technologies.

Germany is India’s largest trading partner in Europe. Bilateral trade reached $21.9 billion in the 2017-18 fiscal year, an increase of 17% from the previous year.

German investments in India are mainly in transportation, electrical equipment, metallurgical industries, services, chemicals, construction, trading and automobiles.

More than 70 Indian companies are operating in Germany in fields such as information technology, automotive, medicines and biotech, according to the Confederation of Indian Industry.

On Saturday, Merkel is to visit an Indo-German auto parts manufacturing facility in a New Delhi suburb and a metro station before departing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.