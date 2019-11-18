HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong court strikes down face mask ban aimed at protesters trying to hide their identity.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
November 18, 2019, 12:35 AM
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong court strikes down face mask ban aimed at protesters trying to hide their identity.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.