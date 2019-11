The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China’s imports of U.S. goods fall 14.3% in October amid tariff war, exports to United States off…

BEIJING (AP) — China’s imports of U.S. goods fall 14.3% in October amid tariff war, exports to United States off 16.2%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.