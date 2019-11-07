Home » Asia News » China sentences elderly former…

China sentences elderly former Japanese politician to life in prison on drug smuggling charge

The Associated Press

November 7, 2019, 11:34 PM

BEIJING (AP) — China sentences elderly former Japanese politician to life in prison on drug smuggling charge.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Asia News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up