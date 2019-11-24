KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan official: Blast in capital Kabul targeting UN vehicle leaves at least 1 dead.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
November 24, 2019, 10:03 AM
