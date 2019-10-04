The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — US trade deficit widened 1.6% in August to $54.9 billion, though gap with China narrowed.

WASHINGTON (AP) — US trade deficit widened 1.6% in August to $54.9 billion, though gap with China narrowed.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.