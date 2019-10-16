Home » Asia News » U.S. Geological Survey says…

U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.4 earthquake has struck Mindanao, Philippines

The Associated Press

October 16, 2019, 8:12 AM

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.4 earthquake has struck Mindanao, Philippines.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Asia News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up