The Latest: Protest interrupts Hong Kong leader’s speech

HONG KONG (AP) — The Latest on Hong Kong’s protests (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Chanting pro-democracy lawmakers have interrupted the start of a speech that Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam was giving laying out her policies.

Lawmakers were waiting for Lam outside the chamber of the Legislative Council and followed her inside.

She had already started delivering her annual policy address when the protest interrupted her.

Lawmakers held up a photo of Lam waving with her hands colored blood-red.

10:45 a.m.

Hong Kong’s government says the U.S. Congress shouldn’t interfere in the territory’s affairs, after the House passed three bills showing U.S. support for pro-democracy protesters.

A government statement Wednesday defending Hong Kong’s political system came before the territory’s leader, Carrie Lam, was to deliver an annual address laying out her policies.

She wasn’t, however, expected to yield to key demands of protesters who’ve been demonstrating since June.

The House approved the bills Tuesday with separate voice votes. One condemns China’s intrusions into Hong Kong’s affairs. Another requires annual reviews by the U.S. secretary of state of Hong Kong’s special economic and trade status. The third would ensure U.S. weapons aren’t used against protesters.

The response from Hong Kong’s government said, “foreign legislatures should not interfere in any form.”

