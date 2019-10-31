North Korea says it test-fired new multiple rocket launcher

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it conducted its third test-firing of a new super-large multiple rocket launcher…

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it conducted its third test-firing of a new super-large multiple rocket launcher that it says expands its ability to destroy enemy targets in surprise attacks, as it continues to expand its military capabilities amid a standstill in nuclear negotiations with Washington.

Experts say the North could continue to ramp up weapons demonstrations ahead of an end-of-year deadline set by leader Kim Jong Un for the Trump administration to offer mutually acceptable terms to salvage a fragile diplomacy strained by disagreements over exchanging sanctions relief and disarmament steps.

Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency described the tests in a report Friday after the South Korean and Japanese militaries said they detected two North Korean projectiles being fired into the sea on Thursday.

