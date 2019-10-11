New US policy, Trump rules leads to more Cuban deportations

MIAMI (AP) — The number of Cubans deported from the United States has increased more than tenfold since the end…

MIAMI (AP) — The number of Cubans deported from the United States has increased more than tenfold since the end of the Obama administration to more than 800 in the past year — an unwelcome development for growing numbers of asylum seekers who had benefited from their government’s unwillingness to take its people back.

The U.S. government chartered a flight to Havana on Sept. 27 with 96 Cubans aboard and another with 120 arrived Aug. 30.

An agreement reached in the Obama administration’s final days in 2017 requires Cuba to take back citizens who receive deportation orders.

Despite the shift, Cuba remains one of only 10 countries that the U.S. government labels “recalcitrant” for resisting or refusing to take their people back. Such pushback encumbers the Trump administration’s ability to enforce its aggressive measures against asylum.

___

Associated Press writer Michael Weissenstein contributed to this story from Havana.

