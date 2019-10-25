Hong Kong shops fortify facades as protest violence grows

HONG KONG (AP) — As Hong Kong’s protest movement becomes increasingly violent, some shops are battening the hatches. Banks, retailers,…

Banks, retailers, restaurants and travel agents with ties to mainland China or perceived pro-Beijing ownership have fortified their facades over apparent fear of further damage after protesters trashed businesses following a recent pro-democracy rally.

Branches of state-owned Chinese banks across the city reinforced their glass fronts with walls of steel on Friday.

A Japanese noodle chain, a sushi chain and Starbucks outlets that have been targeted by protesters have covered up their shopfronts with wooden panels. The three are reportedly operated by a restaurant company founded by a tycoon whose daughter has denounced the protesters.

Discount grocery shops and Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi’s boutique were also reinforced after being trashed in the recent mayhem.

