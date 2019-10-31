Home » Asia News » Fire on moving train…

Fire on moving train kills 16 passengers in central Pakistan

The Associated Press

October 31, 2019, 12:47 AM

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say a massive fire on a train caused by a cooking gas stove has killed at least 16 passengers near the town of Liaquatpur in eastern Punjab province.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad says the fire took place Thursday when some of the passengers were preparing breakfast on the speeding train in violation of rules.

Rescue officials say they have counted at least 16 bodies while media reports suggest the death toll from the fire has jumped to 25.

