Home » Asia News » England upsets defending champion…

England upsets defending champion New Zealand 19-7 to reach Rugby World Cup final

The Associated Press

October 26, 2019, 5:59 AM

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — England upsets defending champion New Zealand 19-7 to reach Rugby World Cup final.

