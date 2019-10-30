Cambodia police chief fears British tourist has drowned

KOH RONG, Cambodia (AP) — The police chief for the Cambodian province where British tourist Amelia Bambridge disappeared last week…

KOH RONG, Cambodia (AP) — The police chief for the Cambodian province where British tourist Amelia Bambridge disappeared last week says he fears she has drowned, but land and sea searches for her will continue.

Preah Sihanouk police chief Maj. Gen. Chuon Narin said Wednesday that a search on Koh Rong island, where the 21-year-old woman was last seen late on the night of Oct. 23, and in the Gulf of Thailand failed to find any clues about her disappearance.

He said six people called in for questioning by police in the past few days were released Tuesday evening without any charges filed against them. Officials said they were questioned because of a complaint by Western visitors that they had acted badly toward female tourists.

