10 injured in blast in India-administered Kashmir

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say at least 10 people were injured in a grenade blast near a government building in India-administered Kashmir.
A police statement says the blast on Saturday occurred near the office of a civil administrator in southern Anantnag town.
The statement says the injured included a police official and a journalist.
No other details were immediately available.
