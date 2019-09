After a decade of booming enrollment by students from China, American universities are starting to see steep declines as political tensions between the two countries cut into a major source of tuition revenue.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — In a story Sept. 23, The Associated Press identified a professional organization as the Association of International Educators. The story should have made clear the group’s official name is NAFSA: Association of International Educators.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.