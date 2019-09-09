Home » Asia News » South Korean military says…

South Korean military says North Korea conducts two projectile launches

The Associated Press

September 9, 2019, 6:38 PM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean military says North Korea conducts two projectile launches.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Asia News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up