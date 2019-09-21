Skippers Slingsby, Outteridge prep for $1 million match race

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Skippers Tom Slingsby of Team Australia and Nathan Outteridge of Team Japan tuned up for their…

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Skippers Tom Slingsby of Team Australia and Nathan Outteridge of Team Japan tuned up for their $1 million, winner-take-all match race by each winning a fleet race Saturday in the foiling F50 catamarans at the final stop of SailGP’s inaugural season.

Slingsby won Saturday’s first race and Outteridge won the third. They will not compete in Sunday’s two fleet races, which will precede their showdown for one of the biggest paydays in sailing history.

Slingsby, an Olympic gold medalist and former America’s Cup champion, padded his season lead to six points over fellow Australian Outteridge, 225-219. On the off chance the match race can’t be sailed, the season championship would be decided on points. Outteridge is an Olympic gold and silver medalist, plus an America’s Cup veteran.

Team China, skippered by New Zealander Phil Robertson, won its first fleet race this season and is tied with Dylan Fletcher’s British crew for third place going into the final day of racing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.