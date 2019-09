YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Nissan official says Hiroto Saikawa has resigned as chief executive, effective Sept. 16, successor to be…

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Nissan official says Hiroto Saikawa has resigned as chief executive, effective Sept. 16, successor to be named later.

