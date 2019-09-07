Home » Asia News » Earthquake hits southwest China;…

Earthquake hits southwest China; 1 person reported killed

The Associated Press

September 7, 2019, 11:12 PM

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state TV is reporting that an earthquake in the country’s southwest has killed one person and injured another 29.

The government’s earthquake monitoring center says the 5.4-magnitude quake struck the city of Neijiang in Sichuan province early Sunday.

The causalities were reported by China Central Television, which gave no other details of the death or injuries.

Earthquakes occur frequently in the area, which lies in the eastern slope of the Tibetan plateau.

