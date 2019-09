KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan official: Explosion hits near campaign rally by President Ashraf Ghani in Parwan province; no word…

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan official: Explosion hits near campaign rally by President Ashraf Ghani in Parwan province; no word on casualties.

