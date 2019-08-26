BIARRITZ, France (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump at the Group of Seven summit. (all times local): 11:45…

BIARRITZ, France (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump at the Group of Seven summit. (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump says no decision has been made, but that Miami is the likely venue for next year’s Group of Seven summit.

The United States is hosting the 2020 summit, which is concluding Monday in France. He says the U.S. can learn from what took place this year, saying “I think they did a really great job.”

Trump told reporters that the U.S. is looking to host the summit at a property, which is just minutes from the Miami airport and has a lot of acreage and properties that would allow delegations from each G-7 country to have its own building.

9:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he wasn’t surprised when French President Emmanuel Macron invited Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to Biarritz in a bid to open talks meant on lowering tensions.

Trump says he did not want to get into when Macron talked to him about Zarif. He says: “He asked me. I don’t consider that disrespectful at all, especially when he asked me for approval.”

For several months, Macron has assumed a lead role in trying to save the 2015 nuclear accord, which has been unraveling since Trump pulled the U.S. out of the agreement.

Trump had curtly told reporters he had “no comment” on Zarif’s presence. Officials said the White House was not aware in advance of the invitation to Zarif.

Trump’s comments come Monday as he meets with world leaders at the Group of Seven summit in France.

9:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump says serious negotiations with China will begin after the U.S. received two “very good calls” from Beijing.

Trump says “we are going to start talking very seriously.” He says the Chinese want to make a deal and he thinks one will finally be reached.

Trump says he’ll say more about China later Monday.

The president commented as he met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven world leader summit taking place in Biarritz, France.

Trump last week hiked tariffs on China after China taxed some U.S. imports in retaliation for a previous round of imports levied by Trump.

He says the Chinese now “mean business.”

Trump declined to say whether he has been speaking directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

