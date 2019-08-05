The Latest: Protesters besiege Hong Kong police HQ

HONG KONG (AP) — The Latest on the protests in Hong Kong (all times local): ___ 12:15 a.m. Protesters in…

HONG KONG (AP) — The Latest on the protests in Hong Kong (all times local):

12:15 a.m.

Protesters in Hong Kong have thrown bricks and flaming bottles at the headquarters of the city police in the latest assault against law enforcement after more than 12 hours of anti-government demonstrations.

Protesters, some holding wooden rods, marched toward the headquarters shouting: “Reclaim Hong Kong, revolution of our time!”

Police said in a statement that the groups, which have become increasingly violent, were blocking roads and setting fire to various objects.

Clashes with law enforcement have become routine in the semi-autonomous Chinese city as some protesters have resorted to more extreme approaches toward having their demands heard and expressing their anger at the government.

8:40 p.m.

Fighting has broken out in a Hong Kong neighborhood between protesters and a mob of men wielding long wooden poles.

The men swung and threw their poles at the demonstrators who had gathered Monday in an eastern district of Hong Kong as part of a citywide general pro-democracy strike.

The protesters responded by throwing traffic cones, metal barricades and rods of their own. The two sides were separated by a thin road lane divider.

The sudden attack on the protesters was reminiscent of a mob assault in a train station last month, when 44 people were injured by men who beat commuters and protesters with wooden poles and steel rods. Police later arrested six and said some had links to Hong Kong’s triad gangs.

The identity of the men involved in Monday’s attack was not immediately clear.

Two months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong have continued with no signs of waning. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Monday that she has no plans to resign despite repeated calls for her to do so.

7:35 p.m.

Police in Hong Kong have showered tear gas on a residential area where protesters gathered for a general strike.

The tear gas came down in multiple directions Monday and appeared to originate from the higher floors of an apartment building. Police also shot rubber bullets at the demonstrators.

Protesters congregated in large numbers in several different districts in the city as part of a general strike. Following a weekend of protests, they disrupted subways, air traffic and weekday activities in an effort to bring more attention to their demands.

Two months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong have continued with no signs of waning. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Monday that she has no plans to resign despite repeated calls for her to do so.

6 p.m.

An official says Hong Kong’s police are fully supported by the government and there is no need to deploy China’s military to cope with increasingly violent anti-government protests.

Senior Superintendent Kong Wing-cheung of the Police Public Relations Branch said Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other Hong Kong officials have stated the same on multiple occasions.

Kong told reporters at a daily briefing Monday that he personally believes there is no chance of a deployment of the People’s Liberation Army.

Speculation of an intervention by China’s military has been fueled in part by a slick publicity video it released last week showing troops firing tear gas and dealing with a mock street demonstration.

Kong said he doesn’t feel the police are being made scapegoats over the violence and are fulfilling their mandate to protect the community and maintain law and order.

Weeks of protests have demanded the dissolution of the legislature, an investigation into police use of force against protesters and full democracy for the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

5:20 p.m.

Hong Kong police have arrested 420 protesters since June 9 on charges including rioting, unlawful assembly, possessing offensive weapons and assaulting officers and obstructing police operations.

Police spokeswoman Yolanda Yu Hoi-kwan told reporters Monday that police have fired more than 300 non-lethal bullets and around 1,000 tear gas grenades.

Yu said 139 officers had been injured in clashes, with two still hospitalized with fractures.

She said violence has been escalating, with protesters using gasoline bombs and fire, including sending a trolley full of burning trash hurtling toward officers.

Protesters are demanding the dissolution of the legislature, an investigation into police use of force at protests and full democracy for the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

5:15 p.m.

Police have fired tear gas at a second location in Hong Kong as they face off with protesters at multiple locations in the city.

Protesters took over a major road outside the main government office on Monday, threw eggs and bricks at the building and punctured large water-filled barriers set up by police to keep them away.

Police responded with tear gas, but the protesters did not immediately disperse.

Earlier, police used tear gas on protesters in the Wong Tai Sin district.

The actions follow a weekend of clashes between protesters and police. The protesters are demanding the dissolution of the legislature, an investigation into police use of force at protests and full democracy for the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

3:30 p.m.

Droves of protesters have filled public parks and squares in several Hong Kong districts to take part in a general strike.

Following a weekend of protests, demonstrators disrupted subways, air traffic and weekday activities Monday in an effort to bring more attention to their demands.

Hong Kong has seen pro-democracy protests for about two months.

Police in at least one district have used tear gas to disperse crowds.

Protesters dressed in black sat in the shade of office buildings in the city’s business district with open umbrellas and posters condemning the police as “gangsters.”

11 a.m.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she has no plans to resign over the civil unrest targeting her administration.

Lam said she took responsibility for problems as chief executive and was determined to see the situation resolved.

She spoke at a news conference Monday as protesters blocked morning trains and called for a citywide strike. More than 100 flights were canceled.

Lam said the latest protests had moved from extradition legislation, which her administration had shelved, and now were operating with “ulterior motives” targeting Hong Kong’s prosperity and security.

10:30 a.m.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says recent protests have pushed the city to the “verge of a very dangerous situation” but the government will be resolute in ensuring public order.

A tired looking Lam delivered the remarks at a news conference Monday morning that follows weeks of daily marches and demonstrations that have frequently devolved into violent confrontations, with police deploying tear gas rubber bullets and other crowd control measures.

Lam said the violence and disruptions were creating anxiety among citizens and now was the time to set aside differences and “rally together.”

Protesters were blocking trains during the morning rush hour and called for a citywide strike by workers. More than 100 flights were cancelled at the city’s airport, and Hong Kong media say that the airport express train service has been suspended.

9:45 a.m.

Hong Kong’s leader will speak to the media as protesters block morning trains and call for a citywide strike by workers.

The office of Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she would hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Monday.

The strike has already taken hold at the airport, where 100 flights have been cancelled. Hong Kong media say that the airport express train service has been suspended.

Protesters used a now-familiar tactic of blocking train doors from closing to disrupt the morning commute.

The actions follow a weekend of clashes between protesters and police. The protesters are demanding the dissolution of the legislature, an investigation into police use of force at protests and full democracy for the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

9:30 a.m.

Hong Kong media say more than 100 flights have been cancelled at the city’s airport as a general strike called to support pro-democracy protests gets underway.

Public broadcaster RTHK said Monday that domestic carriers such as Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong Airlines were the most affected.

A citywide strike and demonstrations in seven districts in Hong Kong have been called for Monday afternoon. They follow a weekend of clashes with police on the streets.

Hong Kong has seen protests all summer. A movement against an extradition bill that would have allowed residents to be sent to mainland China to stand trial has expanded into demands for an investigation into alleged police abuse at protests and the dissolution of the legislature.

9:10 a.m.

Protesters in Hong Kong have snarled the morning rush hour by blocking train and platform doors to prevent trains from leaving stations.

Subway and train operator MTR said Monday that service had been partially suspended on four lines because of a number of door obstruction incidents.

It’s the third time in three weeks that protesters have disrupted train service. The action followed a weekend of clashes with police on the streets and ahead of a general strike and more demonstrations called for Monday afternoon.

Hong Kong has seen protests all summer. A movement against an extradition bill that would have allowed residents to be sent to mainland China to stand trial has expanded into demands for an investigation into alleged police abuse at protests and the dissolution of the legislature.

