NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks plunge around the world as US-China trade war worsens, threatening global economy; Dow sinks 800…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks plunge around the world as US-China trade war worsens, threatening global economy; Dow sinks 800 points, or 3%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.