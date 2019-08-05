Home » Asia News » South Korea's military says…

South Korea’s military says North Korea fired unidentified projectiles twice into sea

The Associated Press

August 5, 2019, 5:25 PM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea fired unidentified projectiles twice into sea.

