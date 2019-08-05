SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea fired unidentified projectiles twice into sea.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
August 5, 2019, 5:25 PM
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea fired unidentified projectiles twice into sea.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.