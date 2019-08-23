Home » Asia News » South Korea says North…

South Korea says North Korea has fired two unidentified projectiles off its east coast

The Associated Press

August 23, 2019, 7:03 PM

SEOUL , South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired two unidentified projectiles off its east coast.

