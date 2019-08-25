Jolie shares pride in son Maddox, joining Marvel movie

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Angelina Jolie says she’s “so proud” that her 18-year-old son is leaving home to study biochemistry…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Angelina Jolie says she’s “so proud” that her 18-year-old son is leaving home to study biochemistry in South Korea.

The actress was seen in video released several days ago dropping her son Maddox off at Yonsei University in Seoul, and holding back tears.

She says she didn’t realize cameras were on her what she described as a very private moment.

Jolie spoke Saturday at the D23 expo in Anaheim, California.

Jolie is in two upcoming Disney movies: a sequel to “Maleficent” and Marvel Studios’ “Eternals.”

