Home » Asia News » Hong Kong police fire…

Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters after demonstrators vandalize a police station

The Associated Press

August 3, 2019, 9:32 AM

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters after demonstrators vandalize a police station.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Asia News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up