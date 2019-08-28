Fall Preview: Bong Joon Ho and ‘Parasite’ are coming for you

NEW YORK (AP) — Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” may be the only film this fall that’s already an award-winner and…

NEW YORK (AP) — Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” may be the only film this fall that’s already an award-winner and a box-office smash.

“Parasite” will arrive in U.S. theaters Oct. 11 after having already amassed $70.9 million in Bong’s native South Korea, where the film notched one of the country’s best opening weekends ever. In May, “Parasite” won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, the first time a Korean film ever has.

“Parasite” is a class satire about two families that has been roundly hailed as a masterpiece.

Now, it’s poised to be that rare thing: a foreign language movie capable of drawing big crowds in theaters and contending at the Academy Awards. South Korea has already made it its foreign language Oscar film submission.

