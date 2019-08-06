Home » Asia News » Chinese official says punishment…

Chinese official says punishment for those behind Hong Kong protests ‘only a matter of time’

The Associated Press

August 6, 2019, 3:00 AM

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese official says punishment for those behind Hong Kong protests ‘only a matter of time’

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Asia News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up