BEIJING (AP) — China threatens unspecified ‘necessary countermeasures’ against U.S. if Trump goes ahead with latest tariff hike.

BEIJING (AP) — China threatens unspecified ‘necessary countermeasures’ against U.S. if Trump goes ahead with latest tariff hike.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.