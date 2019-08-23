Home » Asia News » China announces tariff hike…

China announces tariff hike on $75 billion of US goods in retaliation for Trump’s Sept. 1 increase

The Associated Press

August 23, 2019, 8:25 AM

BEIJING (AP) — China announces tariff hike on $75 billion of US goods in retaliation for Trump’s Sept. 1 increase.

