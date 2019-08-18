A look at deadliest attacks in Afghanistan in recent years

The Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The deadly bombing at a wedding in Afghanistan’s capital late Saturday was a stark reminder that…

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The deadly bombing at a wedding in Afghanistan’s capital late Saturday was a stark reminder that the war-weary country faces daily threats not only from the long-established Taliban but also from a brutal local affiliate of the Islamic State group, which claimed responsibility for the attack.

Here is a look at some of the deadliest attacks in recent years.

2019

Aug. 17: An Islamic State suicide bomber kills at least 63 people, including women and children, at a crowded wedding party in Kabul.

Aug. 7: A Taliban car bomb aimed at Afghan security forces kills 14 people and wounds more than 140 in Kabul.

July 31: A roadside bomb tears through a bus in western Afghanistan, killing at least 32 people.

July 28: An attack against the Kabul office of the Afghan president’s running mate kills at least 20 people.

___

2018

Nov. 20: A suicide bomber kills at least 50 at a gathering of Islamic scholars in Kabul.

Sept. 11: A suicide bombing at a rally against a police commander in eastern Afghanistan kills at least 68.

Aug. 15: The Islamic State group claims responsibility after a suicide blast in a Shiite area in Kabul kills 34 students.

April 30: The Islamic State group claims responsibility after a double suicide bombing in Kabul kills at least 25, including several journalists.

April 22: An Islamic State suicide bomber attacks a voter registration center in Kabul, killing 57 people.

Jan. 27: The Taliban claim responsibility after a bomb-rigged ambulance explodes in Kabul, killing at least 103.

___

2017

May 31: A suicide bombing in Kabul kills 90 people.

April 21: Gunmen wearing army uniforms storm a military compound in Balkh province, killing more than 140 soldiers.

March 8: The Islamic State claims responsibility after gunmen wearing white lab coats storm a military hospital in Kabul, killing 50 people.

Dec. 28: An Islamic State suicide bomber strikes a Shiite cultural center in Kabul, killing at least 41 people.

___

2016

July 23: A suicide bomber detonates his explosive vest among demonstrators in Kabul, killing at least 61 people.

April 19: A suicide bomber backed by heavily armed militants kills 64 people in Kabul.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.